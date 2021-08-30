CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

