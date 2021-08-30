Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.14. 561,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

