Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.27. 344,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

