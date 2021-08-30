Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 251,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

