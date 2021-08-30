Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. 27,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,505. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

