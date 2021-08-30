Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 125,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $41.81. 1,654,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,468,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

