Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 368 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at $511,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,172,000.

NYSEARCA:FXY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $84.31 and a 52 week high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

