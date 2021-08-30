Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.08

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.08 and last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 9897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

