Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

