Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ingevity by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

