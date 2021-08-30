Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 8,086 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 2.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $88,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $9.81 on Friday, reaching $214.66. 1,108,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,106. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

