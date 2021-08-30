Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 5.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $230,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

