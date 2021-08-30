Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $44.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. The Toro accounts for 1.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $44,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 305,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $74.98 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

