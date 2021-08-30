Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $88.65 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 2.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.82% of Five Below worth $88,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $9.81 on Friday, hitting $214.66. 1,108,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,106. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

