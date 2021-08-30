Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $211,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.