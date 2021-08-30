Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,753 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,135. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

