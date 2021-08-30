Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 564,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

