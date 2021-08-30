China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CMHHY opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68. China Merchants Port has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $16.15.
About China Merchants Port
