China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CMHHY opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68. China Merchants Port has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Get China Merchants Port alerts:

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.