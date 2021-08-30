China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 121.6% in August

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the July 29th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on COE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,254,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.87. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

