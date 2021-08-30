China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRHKY remained flat at $$16.22 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

