Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 1,218,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,280. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

