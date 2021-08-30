Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.41.
Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 6,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,946. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
