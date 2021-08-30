Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 6,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,946. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.