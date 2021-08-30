CL King Begins Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $24.90 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.31) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

