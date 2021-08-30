Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $249,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $27.50. 380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.