Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 231.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.