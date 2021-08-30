Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.81. 31,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,274. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.