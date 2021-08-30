Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 132,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

