Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $4,123,587.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20.

NYSE:NET opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.55.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

