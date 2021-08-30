CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

