CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of CNX opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

