Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $128.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$95.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

