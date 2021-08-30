Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

