Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 928,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,181. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,989 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

