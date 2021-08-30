Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

COLL opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

