Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 3,038 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.91. 14,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

