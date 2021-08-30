Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

