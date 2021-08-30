Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $413,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 22,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

