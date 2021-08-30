Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 351 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 108,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.18. 72,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,285. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

