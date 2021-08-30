Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 355 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

DE stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.60. 19,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.77 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.