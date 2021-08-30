Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 215,965 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $155,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 105,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,229,781. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.