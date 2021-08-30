Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

