Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

