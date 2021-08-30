Comparing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Westpac Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88 Westpac Banking $20.72 billion 3.37 $1.56 billion $0.43 44.26

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Westpac Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westpac Banking 0 2 1 0 2.33

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Westpac Banking on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St. George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne and RAMS brands. The Business Bank segment involves in sales and customer service of small-to-medium enterprise, commercial and agribusiness customers under the Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA brands. The BT Financial Group (Australia) segment manages wealth and insurance division. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment delivers a range of financial services to commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment comprises sales and service of banking, wealth, and insurance products for consumer, business, and institutional customers. The Group Businesses segment treasury which is responsible for the management of the Group’s balance sheet, group technology which includes functions for the Australian businesses, and core support which covers

