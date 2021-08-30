Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.54. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 378 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

