Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 29th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.90. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.