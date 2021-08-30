Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 29th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.90. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

