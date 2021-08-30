Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 8,714 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

