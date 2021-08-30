Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 411.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

AYX opened at $74.22 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

