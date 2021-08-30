Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 747,377 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

