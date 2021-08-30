Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904,493 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

