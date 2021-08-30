Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.